The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari has cleared the air on the controversies surrounding the judgment delivered by the Court on Kano governorship election dispute.

Mr Bangari said what happened in the judgment body was a clerical error that did not in anyway invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the Court.

The Chief Registrar assured that the clerical error would be rectified once parties in the matter file formal application to that effect.

He drew the attention of newsmen to Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal HandBook which empowers the court to correct any clerical error once detected by the court or any of the parties in the matter.

“Contrary to insinuations, the judgment of the court remains valid”.