United Airlines has denied reports saying one of its aircraft, flying from Lagos to Abuja, wrongly landed at the Asaba International Airport owing to a wrong flight plan given to the pilot.

The airline in a statement signed by its Head Corporate Communications, Achilleus Chud-Uchegbu, claims the incident was as a result of bad weather in Abuja, so the pilot temporarily diverted the flight to Asaba.

It says the pilot was aware of the temporary diversion and had been briefed accordingly.

It however says the cabin crew, made what it called a wrong announcement after the flight temporarily landed in Asaba.

The airline adds that the affected aircraft has since landed safely in Abuja.

The airline’s reaction follows a social media post by one of the passengers on board , that the flight enroute Abuja landed in Asaba owing to an erroneous flight plan given to the pilot.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN has yet to react to the issue.