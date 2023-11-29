Suspected armed robbers have allegedly hijacked a ‘home-made’ bullion van belonging to the Ogun State government and cart away an undisclosed amount of money.The robbers also shot and killed an accountant in the Governor’s office, Taiwo Oyekanmi who was accompanying the bullion van

The State commissioner of police Abiodun Alamutu has confirmed the incident saying that he has ordered the blocking of all exist points out of the State.

He said the command has reached out to police in neighbouring States to assist in apprehending the culprits.

It was gathered that, Oyekanmi, the Director of Finance at the Governor’s office, had picked an undisclosed amount of money from a commercial bank in Abeokuta and was heading back to the office when he was waylaid by the gunmen.

Sources said the hooded gunmen, numbering five shot the accountant dead on the Kuto overhead bridge and went away with the money.