Alumni associations of various secondary and tertiary institutions have been challenged to partner with the government at all levels to address the growing rate of out of school children.

These were words of some stakeholders at educational programme held recently in Oyo state.

A 2022 UNESCO report on Nigeria’s education sector reveals that approximately 20 million Nigerians are not enrolled in school.

According to the report, this amounts to 20 percent of Nigeria’s entire population and is more than the overall population of various countries in Africa.

Worried by this critical situation, education stakeholders and concerned Nigerians are urging Alumni Associations to concentrate on supporting the government in funding education to address the rising number of out-of-school children.

The event is an essay competition organized by the 1998 set of Olivet Baptist High School in Oyo where the students discussed the theme “The Impact of Social Media on Education and Productivity in Nigeria.”

Participants at the competition believe the challenge had improved their knowledge on general and social issues and hope to build on other aspects of learning.