Hundreds of people have been killed in a horrific attack on a Gaza hospital, and protesters have taken to the streets in many Turkish cities.

Demonstrators poured into the streets to show support for the victims, accusing Israel of being behind the fatal attack.

Protesters denouncing the incident gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul.

However, police intervened, dispersing the gathering and preventing them from entering the building in the Levent area.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Ankara’s capital city to protest in front of the Israeli embassy.

To maintain order, security forces deployed significant security precautions.

Protesters attempting to access the embassy were met with resistance by police teams.

In southern Adana city, a crowd assembled in front of the U.S. Consulate to protest the attacks on Gaza.

After a press statement, the situation escalated as protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the consulate. Police teams intervened, leading to clashes in which two officers were injured by thrown stones.

Similar protests were reported in cities such as Van, Edirne and Diyarbakır, organized by non-governmental organizations and political parties.

In the meantime, Israel’s National Security Council raised the travel warning to the highest level for its citizens traveling to Turkey, urging Israelis in the country to leave immediately.