Gabon’s military chief, General Brice Oligui Nguema, has stated that he will forego his presidential salary and will only be paid as commander of the republican guard.

Following the ouster of President Ali Bongo in August, he was named interim president.

The junta spokeswoman said Gen Nguema made the choice because he was “aware of the social emergencies and many expectations of the Gabonese people” on Wednesday night.

Col. Ulrich Manfoumbi stated, “Every day that goes by allows the [junta] to become more aware of the general state of deterioration of the country and of public finances in particular.”

Allegations of corruption and other financial issues dogged the 14-year tenure of deposed President Bongo; the junta said the nation’s finances were the “victim of a real criminal fury.”

In addition to giving up his presidential pay, Gen. Nguema made the decision to cut back on public spending by abolishing political funding, reducing session allowances, and reducing legislator allowances. The state’s finances would be consolidated, according to the presidency.

The latest move has been seen as an attempt to restore the Gabonese people’s confidence in the country’s leadership.