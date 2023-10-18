The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Mosunmola Dipeolu has described Alternative Dispute Resolution processes as preferable methods which are cheaper, quicker, flexible, informal, confidential, preserves relationship of disputants and reduces the workload of judges.

The Chief Judge said this during the opening session of the 1st ADR Conference for Judicial Officers in Nigeria, held at Judiciary Complex, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

She said the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution will enhance judicial productivity and resourcefulness and urged judicial officers to take advantage of the conference.

She commended the GIZ and the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators for their support for the programme which is the first of it kind in the country.

