The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ and the Poland Media Association on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish the Journalists House with a view to fostering media exchanges and cooperation between Nigerian and Polish journalists.

The understanding would also help to promote communication between the two countries and in the process expose them to peculiar professional dynamics existing in both climes.

The Memorandum was formally signed by leaders from both organizations. While the President of the NUJ, Dr Christopher Isiguzo signed on behalf of the Nigerian Union, Mr. Marek Traczyk, President of the PMA signed for the polish side with array of Journalists from different part of the world witnessing the historic agreement.

The agreement was part of the high points of the ongoing Belt and Road Journalists Forum taking place in Beijing, China with leaders of over 80 Journalists Unions and Associations from across the six continents present.

The two countries also agreed to expose their members to exchange programs, capacity building programs in Poland and Nigeria.

Other critical elements of the historic agreement include; that the

* Nigeria – Polish House of Journalists is a mechanism jointly established by the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Polish Media Association to promote exchanges and cooperation between journalists from Nigeria and Poland. Other financial intermediaries and associated institutions from other countries are cordially invited to participate.

* Nigeria – Polish House of Journalists will strengthen Nigeria interregional cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries to jointly promote exchanges and cooperation between journalists from Nigeria, Poland, and other Central and Eastern European countries.

* The Association of Polish Media is ready to provide support and assistance to Nigerian journalists permanently or temporarily residing in Poland, and the Nigeria Union of Journalists is ready to provide support and assistance to Polish journalists staying permanently or temporarily in Nigeria.

* The press organizations of both countries are ready to actively organize bilateral and multilateral seminars, training and exchanges, exhibitions remotely and stationary. All interested journalists from other countries are welcome.

* The Association of Polish Media and the Nigeria Union of Journalists are ready to cooperate in order to introduce the mechanism of the Nigeria

– Polish House of Journalists cooperation platform and expand the impact of this mechanism.

* The Association of Polish Media and the Nigeria Union of Journalists want to actively introduce the cooperation mechanism of the Nigeria – Polish House of Journalists to their members and partners in various ways to get more support.