Students in government boarding schools across Niger state are about to start eating more nutritional meals.

This is due to the launch by the commissioner for secondary and basic education of a new feeding scheme designed to improve their health while in school.

Learning in Secondary schools in Niger state has suffered a major setback due to the level of insecurity over the past few years.

Boarding schools were shut down for a period and Students were kept out of school till normalcy was restored in their areas.

While some schools faced set backs caused by insecurity, other boarding students had to bear with little or no food for a period of time due to the absence of food allocation to their schools.

The situation appears to be improving with the launch of a new feeding scheme for students in boarding schools across the state, by the new commissioner for Basic and secondary education.

The policy is to ensure that the students are provided with the right nutrition that will make them fit for learning.

For the students they eagerly look forward to this change in their meal plan and hope it is sustained .

