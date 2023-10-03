Motorists and commuters plying the ever-busy Benin-Warri have blamed the deplorable condition of the road as the cause of the tanker explosion that killed five people.

They called on government to expedite action towards fixing it to avoid future reoccurrence.

A day after the fatal tanker explosion that resulted in the loss of five persons here at the Koko Junction of the Benin-Warri Road the burnt vehicles are still there but the dead bodies have been evacuated.

Though traffic has been restored on the expressway but the usual gridlock due to deplorable condition of the road is still there.

For these road users, the bad road is the reason the tanker fell causing the explosion. They appeal to the federal government to urgently fix the road.

On October 18, 1998, a pipeline explosion occurred in the Jesse community in Ethiope West of Delta state, 1082 lives were lost as they were busy scooping fuel when the incident happened.

25 years after, this incident happened showing people are yet to learn that it is wrong to be scooping spilled petroleum products which is highly corrosive and disastrous.

