The Katsina state government has confirmed 83 deaths linked to diphtheria out of 870 cases recorded since the outbreak of the deadly disease early this year.

These figures were made public at a state emergency response committee meeting to review critical health issues, especially during disease outbreaks.

The diphtheria outbreak in parts of the country is slowly becoming a public health issue that needs to be addressed with all seriousness.

Already over 8,000 cases have been recorded in the country and Kano state has recorded the highest with 7000 cases.

There is the fear that things may get worse as most of the LGAs with higher cases are security-compromised areas that can hardly be covered without necessary interventions.

Health professionals posit that some preventive measures can be put in place if the symptoms and how fast it transmits, are better understood.

The State Government on its part, is deploying all necessary apparatus to arrest a further spread and ensure proper treatment of infected people.

Currently, all the 34 local governments have reported several confirmed cases, a situation that calls for further action.

There is urgent need for extensive public awareness campaigns on the outbreak and the danger of this contagious bacteria .