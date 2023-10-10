When Nigeria’s history is weaponised, it can be used as a tool for national development.

This is what participants suggested at this year’s edition of the Qurano festival of words held in Lagos.

Irish nationals have a long history in their relationship with Nigeria.

Advertisement

During the 1890s, Irish nationalist, Roger Casement, served as a British consular officer in Calabar, in southeastern Nigeria.

His interest and sympathy for Africans under colonial rule was unusual for a European in the Victorian era, and this helped shape his views on social justice.

This gathering is a representation of the shared history between Nigeria and Ireland.

Advertisement

The Quramo festival of words witnessed a wide array of authors, writer and anyone operating within the creative space, coming together to celebrate their craft.

Panelists took a look at the historical bond shared between Nigeria and Ireland and how this can be used to foster development.

The panel session snowballed into a Siamsa Irish storytelling session which was hosted by the Irish Ambassador.

Advertisement

The session brought about a renewed commitment to sustaining the relationship between Nigeria and Ireland.

Advertisement