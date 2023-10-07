Agricultural authorities have unveiled their planned trajectory, towards enhancing the sector’s productivity over the next four years.

The plans include aggressive promotion of farming activities, enhanced inputs distribution to farmers and improved stakeholder engagement amongst others.

Advertisement

The country’s agriculture authorities made their plans known to improve the state of the sector.

This is against the backdrop of aligning plans towards the actualization of the agriculture and food security targets contained in the president’s eight point agenda.

The plan is to utilize a multifaceted approach that will bring about a positive change in the sector.

Advertisement

The short and long term plans include, promotion of dry season farming aggressively

This is to include wheat for higher production, improved fertilizer support, review mechanisms for input distribution to allow for enhanced transparency, Agric and food security analysis and mapping as well as a stakeholder engagement and communication strategy amongst others.

Following previous assessment of the operating environment, success factors to be the guiding principle will entail the capacity building of farmers, processors and marketers for better productivity.

Advertisement

This will be alongside partnerships and collaborations based on trust and mutually beneficial schemes amid several others.

The sector’s development strategy unveiling by the authorities, is coming ahead of the country’s maiden National Agriculture and Food security Summit scheduled for next month.

The forum is expected to address interests and bring about solutions to setbacks in the agriculture and food security space, for more affordable agricultural commodities and better farmers’ welfare.