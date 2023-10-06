The Lagos State command of the Nigeria Police Force, on Friday gave a preliminary reports of its ongoing investigations into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

At an event held at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja, the command’s Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, confirmed the arrest and detention of five suspects. He added that 26 witnesses were also called to aid investigation.

Advertisement

Mr Owohunwa identified the nurse who attended to the late singer as the prime suspects. Others suspects include Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley), Sam Larry, Primeboy and Ayobami Sodiq aka Spending, another close friend of the deceased.

The Police commissioner further disclosed that late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, began vomiting and developed goosebumps after he was injected three times by a nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, on September 12, 2023.

“As of today, a total of 26 witnesses have been interviewed,” the CP said.

Advertisement

He said those interrogated include Mohbad’s father, mother, sisters, brother, wife and manager among several others.

The CP said Mohbad was brought in dead to the hospital, and he was certified dead by doctors on duty on September 12.

Advertisement

According to the CP, the nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, who was invited by Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq aka Spending, to inject the singer at his residence, administered three injections believed to have led to the chain of reactions that eventually led to the singer’s death.

“Mohbad began vomiting and developed goosebumps after the injections,” Owohunwa said.