Another earthquake has hit western Afghanistan, just days after two large quakes in the same region killed more than 1,000 people.

The new 6.3 magnitude quake struck at around 05:10 local time (00:40 GMT) on Wednesday, 28km (17 miles) north of Herat, killing at least one person.

More than 100 were injured and taken to hospital, health officials said.

Unicef said more than 90% of those who died in this week’s earthquakes in Afghanistan were women and children.

The wider impact of the latest quake is not yet clear, but many people were sleeping in the open after their homes were destroyed on Saturday.

The governor of Herat province said there had been significant damage. Many phone and power lines are down. Aid agencies have said there is also a shortage of blankets, food and other supplies.

An eyewitness in central Herat, where some houses still stand, said she woke up screaming and ran out of her home.

Saturday morning’s earthquake hit Zindajan, a rural district some 40km from Herat.

Images from the villages show entire houses, which were too fragile to withstand the tremors, reduced to rubble.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.