Zamfara state government has ordered the immediate closure of cattle markets in five local government areas due to the rising cases of Insecurity.

The affected cattles markets are, Danjibga, kunchin kalgo in Tsafe local government, Bagega and Wuya in Anka, Dangulbi and Dansadau in Maru, Dauran in Zurmi and Nasarawar Burkullu in Bukkuyim local government areas respectively

The decision to temporarily close the cattle markets is as a result of the nefarious activities of armed bandits Including selling of rustled cattle

The decision was taken at the State Security Council Meeting held at the Council Chamber of Government House, Gusau

It is expected that the move will drastically reduce the spate of cattle rustling among other crime

The Zamfara state Government however called on security agencies and Directorate of Animal Health and Livestock Development to ensure strict compliance on the directives

Residents are also enjoin to give Security agencies all the needed Support to achieve the said goal.

Zamfara State Government in the year 2021 and 2022 under Governor Bello Matawalle had on saveral occasion shutdown markets to address the menace of Insecurity, yet, killings, Kidnapping and cattle rustling Continues unabated.