Donny van de Beek has been excluded from Manchester United’s Champions League squad.

The midfielder has struggled for game time under Erik ten Hag – who coached him at Ajax – and was linked with moves away from Old Trafford during the summer, but remains at United following the end of the transfer window.

Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Sergio Reguilon, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund have all been included after joining the club for the 2023/24 season.

Alejandro Garnacho has not been included in the 25-player squad but United have confirmed he will be registered on the ‘B list’ at a later date, meaning he will be eligible to play.

United are in Champions League Group A with Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.