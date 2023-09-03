Uber Technologies Inc. is reportedly developing an artificial intelligence chatbot that will make recommendations to food-delivery clients and help them place orders more quickly, as part of a rush to integrate AI into popular apps.

The Uber program was discovered in code hidden within its Eats app, allowing a glimpse into a function that has yet to be released.

Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi told Bloomberg Television earlier this month that his company was working on an AI chatbot, without sharing details of its capabilities. He said Uber has already been using AI to match users to drivers and couriers.

Uber Eats, which accounts for around one-third of the company’s revenue, competes with DoorDash Inc. and Instacart in its attempt to employ artificial intelligence to improve food delivery.

DoorDash has been developing DashAI, and Instacart is working on a chatbot based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. Instacart, the largest online grocery delivery firm in the United States, is preparing an initial public offering, putting a spotlight on its technology.

The Uber chatbot will ask consumers about their budget and cuisine choices before assisting them in placing an order. It is unknown when the system will be made public.