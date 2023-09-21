Pensioners in the south west of Nigeria have appealed to governors of the six states in the zone to prioritise payment of pension arrears and other benefits owed over the years.

The call was made in Ado Ekiti on Thursday in a communique at the end of the quarterly meeting of the zonal Executives of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

The public relations officer of the zone, Segun Abatan who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting said the inability of the state Governments to harmonise pension payments has affection pensioners in the zone.

He lamented the none inclusion by most states of pensioners in the distribution of palliatives provided by the federal government and urged other states to follow the example of the Ekiti state government who graciously gave one hundred bags of rice to pensioners in the state.

The pensioners also urged Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo to seek forgiveness of monarchs in the zone due to his alleged denigrating utterances during an event in Oyo state.