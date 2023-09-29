President Salva Kiir of South Sudan is presently in Moscow for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit comes as Russia and Western powers seek African backing in the aftermath of Ukraine’s incursion.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the president’s press office, Mr Kiir arrived in Moscow on Wednesday and was met by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko Yurevich.

According to Mr. Kiir’s office, the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday will focus on the prospects for the growth of bilateral relations in numerous areas, as well as regional and international challenges.

The visit also intends to strengthen diplomatic relations and explore new areas of cooperation in trade, investment prospects, and security.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the two leaders will also discuss the easing of a weapons embargo and targeted penalties imposed on persons in South Sudan.

Russia voted against renewing sanctions imposed on South Sudan in May, including asset freezes, travel restrictions, and a weapons embargo.

Kiir said “the world dictates that no one can survive or succeed alone.”

Advertisement

Putin and Kiir also addressed African peace and security, as well as international concerns. The fighting in neighboring Sudan has displaced thousands of people into South Sudan, which already has limited humanitarian and other resources.