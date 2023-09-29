The wife of Gabon’s deposed President Ondimba, Sylvia Bongo Valentin, has been accused with “money laundering” and other offenses, according to the public prosecutor, a month after her husband, Ali Bongo Ondimba was deposed in a coup.

Public prosecutor Andre Patrick Roponat announced on Friday that Sylvia Bongo’s case had been brought before an investigating judge the day before. He also said her house arrest order was being upheld.

The charges come after weeks of speculation regarding Mrs Bongo’s whereabouts after she was placed under house arrest on August 30 after the military removed her husband.

The decision to indict the former first lady follows the arrest of her son Noureddin Bongo Valentin on charges of corruption and embezzlement.

However, former President Ali Bongo, whose rule was marred by allegations of corruption, has been liberated by the military junta and given permission to fly overseas for medical treatment if he so desires.