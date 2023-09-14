The National Security Council of South Korea, NSC, has stated that North Korea and Russia will “pay a price” if they violate UN Security Council resolutions.

The council also stated that it was taking both countries’ negotiations on military cooperation, especially the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs, seriously.

While asking Pyongyang and Moscow not to sell weapons, South Korea stated in a statement that it will work with the US, Japan, and the international community to deal with the situation.

Advertisement

“The government stated that there will be a cost for any actions that endanger our security by North Korea and Russia in violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” it said.

The message comes as the National Security Council met to discuss the upcoming summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to reports, prominent South Korean officials attended the meeting, including the foreign minister and the unification minister, who is in charge of relations with North Korea.

Advertisement

Earlier, Unification Minister Kim Young-ho expressed alarm about North Korean-Russian military collaboration.