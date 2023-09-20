President Bola Tinubu has rang the closing bell of the NASDAQ stock market in New York.

P President Tinubu took place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.- Africa Business Center hosted Tinubu at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

He rang the bell around 4:00pm (New York time).

The bell ringing symbolises the significance of the economic ties between the United States and Nigeria.

Ranked second on the list of stock exchanges by market capitalisation of shares traded, behind the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq is the most active stock trading venue in the US by volume.

The closing bell ceremony at the seven-storey tower of the Nasdaq headquarters in New York, signifies the end of a trading session.