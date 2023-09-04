A nursing mother, Nafisat Muideen who lost her five months old baby to dog’s attack in Osogbo has appealed to the State Government and the Nigeria Police to bring the owner of the dog to justice.

The dog reportedly jumped out of a fenced house and killed a baby strapped on her mum’s back.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon around Gaa Fulani area at Halleluyah Estate in Osogbo.

A five months old baby strapped to the back by her mother, Nafisat Muhideen was battered and killed by the dog.

Signs of the struggle with the dog by the mother to rescue the baby from being killed could be seen here.

We visit the residence of Nafisat Muhideen and sympathizers are seeing around her.

The mother also sustained injuries during the struggle to rescue the baby from the dog.

She earlier declined to speak on cameraman but later agreed after some persuasion.

According to her, she was going to pharmacy to get medicines for the baby when the incident happened.

Residents of the area are upset with the owner of the house for having dogs in a building that is not currently inhabited by anyone.

The state police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola says the owner of the house has been arrested and will be duly prosecuted.

She speaks on efforts of the Police after the incident.

Our findings revealed that the dog was was thereafter killed here by residents of the area.