Authorities in eastern Libya scheduled an international rehabilitation conference about two weeks after catastrophic floods washed away entire neighborhoods.

The spokesperson for Libya’s national army chief also responded to protests in the flood-ravaged city of Derna.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the city’s grand mosque on September 18th, chanting slogans against the eastern-based parliament and its leader and demanding accountability for the high death toll.

Protestor’s among other things demanded a probe into the current city council and previous budgets.

Libya is divided into rival governments with the UN-backed administration sitting in Tripoli, the country’s west.

The spokesman for east Libya’s strongman said the October 10 conference was being held in response to residents’ demands.

The conference is aimed to “present modern, rapid projects for the reconstruction.”

No details were given on how the eastern administration would accommodate delegates in a devastated city.

There is still no widely accepted death toll for the floods which devastated Derna and nearby coastal towns.

Bodies are still being found under the debris or on beaches where they have washed up after being swept out to the sea by the flood.

The latest official death toll released on Friday evening stood at 3,753. Thousands are still missing.

A tsunami-sized flash flood broke through two ageing dams upstream from the city after a hurricane-strength storm lashed the area on 10th September, sweeping thousands of people into the sea.