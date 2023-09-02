The Federal Government says it will set up a formal negotiation team between the National Parent Teachers’ Association and relevant stakeholders to look into fee hikes across board and how to regulate this without decreasing the quality of education.

The Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu made this known in Abuja at a news conference to herald the commemoration of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

In developing countries like Nigeria, the education system is constantly under attack

These attacks are not only physical but include a deliberate attempt to limit access to education and measures which water down the standards of education.

The recent hike in tuition fees in both basic and Higher educational institutions is seen as an attack on education

This is because the increase in the cost of living has already reduced the spending capacity of households and a fee hike will only increase the rate of out of school children.

A 2022 UNESCO report noted that approximately 20 million Nigerians of its approximately 200 million population are not enrolled in school.

This amounts to 20 percent of Nigeria’s entire population and is more than the overall population of some countries in Africa.

UNICEF reports that out of over 10 million children in Nigeria who are out of school, 60 percent of them are girls.

In the northern part of the country, out of school boys are into street begging.

Many among this set, graduate along the line into easily recruited terrorists, bandits and criminals

These damning figures, has the Federal Ministry of Education worried and it is set to host a forum

There stakeholders can deliberate and come up with a roadmap to ensure that despite the current economic challenges, the quality and access to education does not drop.

The minister rolled out activities designed to herald the commemoration of the 2023 international day to protect education from Attack.

He assured Nigerians of the president’s commitment to improving access and quality education for all.