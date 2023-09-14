The undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in the Government of National Unity, Saad El-Din Abdel-Wakil, says death toll from the devastating floods in eastern Libya has surpassed 6,000.

According to him “The situation is massive and unexpected for Derna.” “We were unable to fight it with our capacities that preceded the storm and the torrent,” said Mayor Abdel Moneim Al-Ghaithi on Wednesday..

He added that death toll in the city could ultimately exceed 20,000, based on estimates of those living in areas that were swept away.

A torrent of rain from Mediterranean storm Daniel forced two dams to fail, bringing waves more than 20 feet high and surging across the country’s eastern port city.

According to Osama Ali, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based emergency services, around 10,000 individuals have gone missing, and the flood-affected areas are suffering from a serious lack of essential supplies.

A humanitarian disaster is also unfolding for survivors.

Given that there are still dead bodies washing ashore in the area, there are growing concerns about the spread of waterborne infections. According to Elie Abouaoun, the International Rescue Committee’s country director for Libya, “access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities will be required to prevent a further crisis within a crisis.”

At least 30,000 people have been displaced in Derna, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya.