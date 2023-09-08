The Nigerian Army is set to hold the Combined Second and Third Quarters Conference Chief of Army Staff 2023.

The conference according to the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu will be held at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja from Monday 11 to Friday 15 September 2023.

The Conference would afford would enable the Nigerian Army to make projections for the fourth quarter, as well as comprehensively review ongoing counter-terrorism counter-insurgency operations in the North East and North West, as well as other NA operational engagements across the country.

Participants will be privileged to gain insight into the Command Philosophy of the COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja on his agenda for the Nigerian Army. There would also be sensitization on the critical drivers of the COAS’ Command Philosophy for effective implementation.

The conference would feature a presentation of briefs on training, operations, administration, logistics and other Nigerian Army activities, as captured in its 2023 Forecast of Events.

Far-reaching decisions that would give impetus to the objectives of the service are taken into consideration during the conference. Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps, Formations, Operations Commanders, Commandants of Nigerian Army Schools, and Tri-service Institutions, as well as select NA officers holding key appointments are expected to participate in the conference.