Speaker of Ondo State Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Smith Ikumapayi has described the return Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from a medical vacation in Germany as a sign that God answereth prayers.

He prayed that God will strengthen him to continue to defend the truth.

According to a statement issued by Ikumapayi, “it is on record that prayer meetings were organized for the governor’s quick recovery by traditional rulers, State Executives, youth groups, MDAs among others.

“The statement added,” “God has not only answered these prayers. He heard and answered the cries of citizens whose voices are not loud.

“Those who want Ondo’s voice to continue to roar at the National polity especially under the new Bola Tinubu Presidency.

“God have answered the prayers of citizens who do not belong to organized groups, the poor and vulnerable whose Arakunrin’s strong and inspirational leadership have affected positively through his REDEEMED agenda”.