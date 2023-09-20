Students union of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife have given a five day ultimatum to the school management to reverse the school fees increment.

President of the Great Ife Students Union, Comrade Abbas Akinremi also threatened that the union will shutdown the Institution if the management fails to revert to the old tuition fee.

Management of the University after an emergency meeting of its Senate announced new tuition fee for the 2023/2024 academic session.

With this development, fresh students of Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities will not pay 151, 200 while the returning students of the faculties will pay 89,200 as against 20,100 they pay in the past.

At this Press Conference, the students placed a ban on payment of the new fees by their colleagues and also told all financial institutions to suspend any payment from the university or face closure of their outlets on the campus.

The students Akinremi vowed not to agree with any reduction but a total reversal to the initial fee.

But the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju said OAU management will not condone lawlessness.

Meanwhile, the National Association of University Students have thrown their weight behind the decision of OAU students on the new tuition fee regime.

