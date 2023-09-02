Troops of the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, have arrested two suspects over alleged vandalism of railway tracks.

Deputy commander of the Division Provost Group, Maj. Benjamin Gambo paraded the suspects and handed them over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

It is not their first time, the railway authority complained about vandalisation of their tracks.

They noticed this in 2021 but no arrest was made until recently.

The suspects confessed to selling the vandalised items to traders at Gbagi Market, in Ibadan and led troops to a female buyer of the items who was also arrested.

While handing over the criminal syndicates to the Oyo state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence corps for further prosecution, the Army assured the agency of their total collaboration to get rid criminal activities in the state.

In his response, the NSCDC deputy commandant in Oyo State Akingbade Ezekiel, who received the suspects assured that the corps would conduct a thorough investigation and ensure they get prosecuted.

The Deputy Commandant expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for their efforts in making these arrests.