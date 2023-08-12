President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expanded his anti-corruption campaign, dismissing all leaders of Ukraine’s Regional Army Recruitment Centres as the war with Russia enters a critical phase.

According to Zelenskiy, a State inquiry into centers throughout Ukraine uncovered abuses by authorities ranging from unlawful enrichment to transferring draft-eligible individuals across the border despite a wartime restriction on them leaving the country.

In a thorough investigation started after a corruption incident at a recruitment office in the Odesa region last month, he said that 112 criminal charges had been opened. The strong language he employed was likely well received by Ukrainians horrified by instances of corruption during the war.

While fighting off a full-scale invasion from Russia and applying to join the European Union, Ukraine has prioritized combating corruption and has sacked or brought legal action against a number of senior officials who have been found to have committed fraud.

The move on Friday comes at a particularly difficult time for Kyiv, whose long-touted counter-offensive has been impeded by substantial Russian defenses across large swaths of the southeast.

Advertisement

Any fired Army recruitment officers who are not being examined should go to the front to fight for Ukraine “if they want to keep their epaulettes and prove their dignity,” Zelenskiy stated.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed or wounded in fighting since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Ukraine has increasingly faced recruitment challenges as the war, now in an brutally attritional phase, nears the 18-month mark. The Military has been occasionally hit by scandals involving graft or heavy-handed recruitment tactics.

General Valery Zaluzhny, according to Zelenskiy, will be in charge of carrying out Friday’s decision, and new candidates for the positions will first be vetted by Ukraine’s domestic security service, the SBU.

Despite recent anti-corruption measures, Ukraine remains 116th out of 180 nations in Transparency International’s 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Advertisement

According to a Transparency International-commissioned opinion poll conducted in June, 77% of Ukrainians say corruption is one of the country’s most important concerns.