A 400-level student of the Department of Economics of the University of Ibadan, Orire Agbaje, has been appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a member of the Presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

According to Special Assistant to the President on social media, Olusegun, the inauguration took place at the presidential Villa in Abuja.

“Tinubu met Miss Orire Agbaje, a 400 level Economics student of the University of Ibadan who is the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club and a member of the just inaugurated Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms,” he tweeted.

The committee is chaired by former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Mr Taiwo Oyedele.