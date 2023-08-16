The tertiary education Trust fund says it is considering suspending foreign scholarships while considering an upward review of local scholarships.

Executive Secretary of the Fund, Sonny Echono disclosed this at a One-Day Stakeholders Engagement on Emerging Issues with TETFund Intervention in Abuja.

He says the recent monetary policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria has created difficulties in payment of foreign scholarships, tuition and stipends for beneficiaries.

Tetfund as an agency of government is tasked with rebuilding and supporting the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The Fund is entrusted with the responsibility of rehabilitating the physical infrastructure and other content aspects of the nation’s entire public tertiary institutions.

To fulfill this mission, various intervention lines of the Fund were established such as the training of academic staff in postgraduate studies both locally and internationally.

Having successful carried out this mandate for years, there is now need for a review.

This One-Day Interactive Engagement with Heads of Beneficiary Institutions is initiated to gather valuable feedback on TETFund intervention projects.

Some of the issues up for discussion include the foreign component of the Fund and Duration of its project,

The fund has successfully sponsored over 37,000 scholars for both foreign and local PhDs, Masters, Bench Work, and Postdoc programs in various institutions.