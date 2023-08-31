Recent findings uncovered beneath the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, also known as the “doomsday glacier,” have shocked and alarmed scientists.

Since the 1990s, the enormous amount of ice has shrunk by over nine kilometers and become less stable. It is thought to store a significant amount of water, which, if it were to entirely melt, would cause sea levels to rise by more than 2 feet everywhere. It is also thought to have the potential to release additional water if nearby glaciers are disturbed.

Advertisement

According to new research conducted in West Antarctica, deeper fissures are beginning to emerge on the glacier’s shelf, potentially endangering its integrity, as published in the science journal Nature.

Scientists deployed a robot called ‘Icefin’ to delve 2000 feet beneath the glacier’s surface to get a closer look at what’s going on beneath it by taking images and videos and collecting crucial data on temperature and sea levels.

Thwaites is a rapidly changing system, and of a great concern, scientists say.