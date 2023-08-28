The Safe Schools Response Centre has resolved 43 cases as part of its mandate in making schools safe in the country.

Commander of the Centre, Chief Superintendent of Corps Tersoo Shaapera says efforts are being scaled up because schools are in dire need of protection.

In Nigeria, schools in some regions are constantly faced with threats of attacks.

Most vulnerable are schools in the north that have recorded the worst cases of abduction of schoolchildren.

A report by Save the Children International indicates that about 184 children were killed, while 1,683 others were abducted in attacks on about 70 schools across Nigeria between Feb 2014 and Dec. 2022.

Advertisement

To address the problem, the government launched a National Safe Schools Response Centre in February to coordinate efforts of security and allied agencies in protecting schools.

This programme is part of efforts by the centre to improve collaboration among agencies involved in intelligence gathering and response.

Many of the agents operate undercover.

But there is mounting pressure on the government, as the security situation continues to evolve throwing up new challenges.

Advertisement