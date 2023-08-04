A Romanian court has ordered the release of controversial influencer Andrew Tate from home detention pending his trial.

The former Big Brother participant and chauvinist influencer was detained in December 2022 on charges of rape, human trafficking, and organizing a group to molest women. Along with two suspects who were Romanian women, his brother Tristan was also detained at the same time.

Andrew Tate won an appeal to be released from house arrest, as he waits for his trial on charges of human trafficking.

The brothers were later charged in June of this year, although both have denied the charges.

In a written judgement, the Bucharest Court of Appeals stated that it “replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2.”

Tate, his brother Tristan, and suspects Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu can leave the residence, but not the capital or the surrounding Ilfov county, according to the verdict.

This latest ruling follows an initial, unsuccessful appeal last month to be released from that restriction.

A spokeswoman said that Tate will not be permitted to be “in close proximity with any of the other defendants, any of the witnesses, or any of the alleged victims and their immediate family” after being released from house arrest. “This positive outcome gives us confidence that more positive developments are on the horizon,” they further stated.

Under Romanian law, a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality. The trial will not start until that process is completed.