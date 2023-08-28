President Bola Tinubu has presided over the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The new cabinet members were inaugurated a week ago after confirmation by the Senate in line with its constitutional obligation.

The cabinet is made of 45 ministers, who scaled through the screening while three other nominees were denied clearance.

Also in attendance at the meeting are Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and the Chief of Staff to the President president, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Tinubu at the swearing in of Ministers, had emphasised that their highest obligation is to restore public faith in government so that people can once again believe that the right hands in government can perform.

He also urged the ministers to serve with integrity, dignity, and deliver, stressing that he will hold them to the high standards of the expectations of Nigerians.