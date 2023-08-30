Microsoft is planning to forgo its Edge web browser in favor of developing a new ‘Anaheim’ browser based on the same core technology as Google’s Chrome, according to reports.

Despite being included in every copy of Windows 10, the edge browser, which was expected to replace Internet Explorer and was touted as being significantly quicker, has struggled to attract consumers.

According to Windows Central, it is now being phased out.

This new browser for Windows 10, codenamed ‘Anaheim,’ is expected to replace Edge as the platform’s default browser.

‘Microsoft’s web browser should finally be able to compete with Chrome, Opera, and Firefox, and those who are fully committed to the Microsoft ecosystem will finally have a browser from Microsoft that functions well when browsing the web.’

The browser update is Microsoft’s latest attempt to compete in the browser market.

Internet Explorer, which was first called Windows Internet Explorer, was first released as part of the add-on package Plus! for Windows 95 in 1995.

Internet Explorer was one of the most popular web browsers, with a high of almost 95% between 2002 and 2003.

However, it faltered in the face of competition, and it was revealed in May 2012 that Google’s Chrome had surpassed Internet Explorer as the most used browser worldwide.

Microsoft later stated that the Internet Explorer brand will be dropped for Edge when Windows 10 is released.