Following a week-long protest by the workforce of Oyo state, Governor Seyi Makinde has called on the protesting workers to return to work, assuring them that their demands will be addressed in due time.

The Governor made this appeal while addressing the civil servants at his office premises in Agodi, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

Governor Makinde who acknowledged that the one-week strike had significantly impacted the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, disclosed that quarterly meetings will now be conducted with union leaders to address their urgent demands.

While addressing newsmen, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, Kayode Martins, confirmed that the government had already addressed some of the workers’ demands.

He noted that four out of the six months’ salary deductions had been paid, and employees eligible for promotion would soon receive their promotion letters.

The organized Labour in Oyo state had initiated the strike to call attention to demands including salary deductions, issues pertaining to promotion, a review of pension benefits, among others.