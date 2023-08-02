Levi Colwill has signed a new six-year contract with Chelsea.

The England U21 defender’s deal also has the option of another additional 12 months.

Speaking about the 20-year-old ahead of tomorrow’s friendly with Dortmund, manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “[I am] so happy to have him in the squad and have the possibility to work together.

“I was clear with him, we were talking and one of the things we were talking [about] was for him to have the possibility to compete with different team-mates, about deserving to play and for sure if he deserves to play he is going to play.

“Of course there is the possibility to play, because Ben [Badiashile] is injured. [His chances] are higher because he is left [footed] and you know it’s a centre-back and he will compete with Ben. But he needs to deserve [it].

“It is not that because one player is injured, there are different types of combinations that can happen. He needs to show that he is ready to play and deserves to play.”