Antonio Conte and Luciano Spalletti are top of the Italian FA’s shortlist to replace Roberto Mancini as manager, according to Sky Italy.

Roberto Mancini had quit as Italy boss early on Sunday, a move that left many in the Italian FA shocked and reports are suggesting he has agreed a three-year deal with the Saudi Arabian FA to coach the national team.

Antonio Conte – who coached Italy from 2014-2016 – is available after leaving Tottenham earlier this year, although his salary demands could be an issue.

Luciano Spalletti is on a sabbatical after leaving Napoli following their Serie A title win last season.

Fabio Cannavaro and Daniele De Rossi have also been linked with the Italy job.