The Ifa traditional worshipers may have cancelled their proposed Isese day celebration citing an unfavourable security situation.

This is just as security agencies in the state have equally issued a stern warning against the staging of any festival that can jeopardize the security of the state.

It all started when Yeye Omolara Ajesikemi planned to stage a public traditional festival in Ilorin Emirate without success.

This prompted some traditionalists from the South Western part of Nigerian to threaten to stage their annual isese festival on the 20th of this month.

Isese is alien to the people of Ilorin Emirate who are predominantly Muslims.

Such a festival has never been staged in the five local government areas that constitute Ilorin Emirate.

At this press conference, the Kwara State Council of Ulamah (Islamic Clerics) warns proponents of the Isese festival against attempting to stage it in Ilorin Emirate.

The council acknowledges that Ilorin is made up of people from diverse ethnic backgrounds but warns that the concept of the freedom of religion has limits and limitations.

After its joint meeting, security agencies in the state also warned against staging any festival in Kwara state that could jeopardize the peace of the state.

In the meantime, the International Council for Ifa Religion has suspended its planned Isese festival in Ilorin Emirate.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the president of the council, Solagbade Popoola, it cited the unfavorable security situation as the reason for the cancelation of the planned festival.