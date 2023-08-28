About 40,000 Auxillary farmers in three local governments in Adamawa state have been empowered with food processing Machines and post harvesting equipment by the German Government.

The intervention which is being implemented in collaboration with the state government and an NGO NURU Foundation Nigeria is meant to boost the state food production as well as boost food security.

The activities of the dreaded home grown terrorists known as boko Haram has greatly affected the farming business in Hong, Gombi and Michika local governments of Adamawa state.

The three council areas and communities under them were once under Boko Haram control before they were liberated by Nigerian soldiers in 2015.

The Government of Germany is working in partnership with NURU Foundation to make sure that most of the displaced farmers return to their farms.

Now 16 registered cooperative groups across Gombi, Hong and Michika have now been empowered with farming equipment to enhance food sufficiency.

Speaking at the flag off exercise at Gombi, the managing director NURU Foundation said the intervention to the farmers is to renew their hope and challenges of food security in the country.

In her remarks, the German ambassador to the country said the collaboration effort has recorded positive results by fostering economic growth, promoting sustainable Agriculture among others.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who was represented at the event by the state Commissioner of entrepreneur, James Iliya

He thanked NURU Foundation Nigeria for the intervention and promised government would support to fight hunger and poverty in the state.

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to foreign partners to invest more in the nation’s agriculture sector.

Experts are of the view that projects like this will return IDP farmers to their farms and empower vulnerable groups in the community financially.