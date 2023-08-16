The forum of former deputy governors have demanded to be included as members of the national executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They made the demand when they met with national chairman of the governing party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on a solidarity visit to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Former deputy governor of Imo State and chairman of the forum, Chris Alozie Akomas, noted that former deputy governors have the needed experience and expertise for which membership of the party’s highest decision-making organ demands.