Former U.S President Donald Trump was arrested at a Georgia jail on racketeering and conspiracy charges and released on a $200,000 bond after a historic mug shot was taken.

Trump, who is accused of conspiring with 18 other defendants in the Southern State to alter the 2020 election outcome, spent less than 30 minutes in Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport.

The 77-year-old Trump, like the other defendants in the case who have surrendered so far, had his mug shot taken during the booking procedure, a first for any serving or former US President.

He sneered at the camera in the photo issued by the sheriff’s office, clothed in a dark blue suit, white shirt, and red tie.

Advertisement

A short time later, he also put it on X, formerly Twitter.

Elon Musk, the new owner, restored Trump on X in November of last year, but Trump stayed away and instead posted on Truth Social.

The Fulton County Jail assigned Trump the inmate number “PO1135809” and stated his height as six feet three inches (1.9 meters), weight as 215 pounds (97 kilograms), and hair color as “Blond or Strawberry.”

Since April, the billionaire has been legally charged four times, setting the stage for a year of extraordinary drama as he juggles many court appearances and another White House campaign.

During his previous arrests this year in New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star, in Florida for mishandling top secret Government documents, and in Washington on charges of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump avoided having his mugshot taken.

Advertisement

His arrest came one day after Trump spurned a televised debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring eight of his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination all of whom lag well behind him in the polls.