A former Minister of Education in Nigeria Obiageli Ezekewisili has suggested education reformation as a major solution to many challenges confronting the country.

She made this known while speaking at the Convocation of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

It has been stated that education plays a vital role in youths development and stakeholders must ensure that the sector get desired attention in order to secure the future of the younger ones.

She said the reformation will serve as a preventive strategy designed to save the country from sinking, especially in the area of education and economic development.

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu who was represented at the event by the permanent secretary of the federal Ministry of Agriculture, Ernest Afolabi said the government appreciates the institution for its impacts on food production and employment creation in the country.

The Vice Chancellor of the University Olusola Kehide on his part appreciates the support of the government and other stakeholders in the development of the institution.

He assured them that the university will continue to witness transformation under his watch and called for more supports from stakeholders.