Wife of Enugu state Governor Chinyere Mbah has Advocated that women should endeavour to engage in exclusive breastfeeding of their babies for Healthy living.

She made the call at Enugu state University Teaching Hospital Parklane, where she visited the Maternity Intensive care unit to mark 2023 Breast Feeding week, with pregnant and nursing mothers in Enugu.

In the last 10 years, many countries have made significant progress to increase exclusive breastfeeding rates. And greater progress is possible when breastfeeding is supported, particularly in the workplace.

World Health Organization disclosed that the prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding has increased by a remarkable 10 percentage, to 48 per cent globally.

It highlights the benefits of Breastfeeding which includes protection of babies from common infectious diseases and boosts children’s immune systems, providing the key nutrients children need to grow and develop to their full potential.

To mark this year World breast feeding week, wife of Enugu state Governor Chinyere Mbah is encouraging nursing mothers to practice improved exclusive breast feeding of their babies.

Permanent Secretary state ministry of Health underscores the importance of exclusive breast feeding that makes babies free from neonatal and infant infectious diseases.

Ndidiamaka NWOBI a nursing mother acknowledges the importance of exclusive breastfeeding, but solicits for an extension of time for nursing mothers, a position the Permanent Secretary assured the Policy framework in progress.

This World Breastfeeding Week, with the theme, “Let’s make breastfeeding at work, work” – UNICEF and WHO are emphasizing the need to support breastfeeding at workplaces to sustain the progress made globally.