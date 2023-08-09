General Officer Commander In charge of Nigeria Army 82 Division Enugu Major General Hassan Taiwo-Dada has reaffirmed his command’s readiness to stamp out insecurity menace in the South East Region of Nigeria.

The GOC gave the words of assurance at a visit to the Governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah.

The new GOC who is the 38th General officer commanding, promised to work in synergy with other security agencies in the state to bring about the desired peace in the sub-region.

Governor Peter Mbah who saluted the military’s character and competence to contain insecurity in the state. Promised partner them for efficient Service delivery.