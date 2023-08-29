A former governor of Gombe state Ibrahim Dankwambo has urged the federal government to find ways of developing all sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

The former governor and other Stakeholders gave the advice in Ado Ekiti while answering questions from newsmen.

Dankwambo, who was also a former accountant general of the federation acknowledged sufferings Nigerians are currently experiencing, advising on the need for government to quickly begin processes to grow the nation’s economy to lift more Nigerians out of Poverty.

Others, including former Governor of Ekiti , Ayodele Fayose noted that the removal of fuel subsidy has compounded the economic woes of most Nigerians. He says there is an urgent need for government to fast track the rehabilitation of existing refineries to enable the country drive local refining of the nation’s crude oil.